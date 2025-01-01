-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E10
The Professor enters the picture as the new "A" as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists comes to its first season conclusion. Dave and Dom weigh in on the season's hits and misses, its deeper themes, and the emotional journey of Alison DiLaurentis.
Archives: Pretty Little Grown Men
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E09
Taylor thinks she's found her brother's killer, Mona realizes she's made a mistake, the Perfectionists prepare to lose everything, and Dave and Dom try to figure out what this show is trying to say.
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E08 / Game of Thrones Feelings
Dave and Dom talk mostly about being disappointed in Game of Thrones and (finally) get into the latest Pretty Little Liars episode at the 30-minute mark. It was good!
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E07
Mona learns about the art of math, Dylan faces his toughest choice yet, and Caitlin realizes she likes tacos more than pizza.
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E06
The truth about Mason, Caitlin makes a political endorsement, and Ava finds her bloom.
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E05
Allison has a dead girl heart to heart with Taylor and the Perfectionists crash into a new level of danger.
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E04
On this week's podcast, The Perfectionists offers its most emotionally deep episode yet.
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E03
The Perfectionists raises the stakes in an episode full of big reveals and growing relationships.
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E02
Mona goes back to her PLL rabbit hole, and Alli tries to figure out who she really is—a newly mature and responsible mom, or, um, a wildly reckless decision-maker?
-
-
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E01
The Pretty Little Grown Men podcast makes a triumphant return to recap Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and talk about the new show's themes of privilege, pressure, and (ahem) murder.
-
-
Episode 78: The Final Episode
David and Dom say goodbye to the podcast on the final episode of Pretty Little Grown Men.
-
-
Episode 77: Pretty Little Liars S07E20, "Til DeAth Do Us PArt"
The "Pretty Little Liars" series finale delivers the answers we've been waiting for. Was it worth it?