Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, S01E01

The Pretty Little Grown Men podcast makes a triumphant return to recap Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and talk about the new show's themes of privilege, pressure, and ~murder~. What happened to Alli and Emily? Did Mona bring pie? Who are these fresh new college kids, and did they kill somebody in the first damn episode? These questions and more, mostly answered—plus notes from our exclusive set visit. We'll be here every week, tell your friends.

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