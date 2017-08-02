Wild Ones - "Paresthesia"

Portland band Wild Ones (Jeremy Hernandez)

We have been waiting for ages for a new one from Portland indie-pop front-runners Wild Ones, so of course they saved the news (and a jam) for the hottest week of summer. Here's "Paresthesia," the first song from Mirror Touch .

I profiled the band during album demo sessions two years ago for the Oregonian:

After years in the works, the band's debut, "Keep It Safe," got two releases -- originally on Portland's Party Damage and a reissue on San Diego's Topshelf last year -- and they played 95 tour dates for it in 2014, enough to be ready to shake things up with the next batch of material. The studio is letting them test the waters. "We kind of went through a couple different phases. We were trying to find the sound," Himes says. "Nick and I write a lot of demos and just kind of throw a lot of things at the wall." "I'm the wall," Sullivan says, laughing.