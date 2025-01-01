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Carly Rae Jepsen - 'Dedicated' Album Review
This is what it sounds like when you give Carly Rae Jepsen a sword.
Archives: Music
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First Look: Chapman & Brocker - "Dance Of The Crazy Man"
Chapman & Brocker's 2008 debut is a theatrical, surreal pop swirl that evokes the Beach Boys' existential longing.
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Wild Ones - "Paresthesia"
Portland band Wild Ones reveal the first single from new album 'Mirror Touch.'
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Pickathon 2017 Preview
Five band recommendations for the Pickathon weekend, from Jay Som to Charles Bradley.