Pickathon 2017 Preview
Jay Som
Jay Som (Cara Robbins)

Happy Valley, Oregon's Pickathon festival returns for 3.5 days of music discovery on Pendarvis Farm this weekend. It was the first concert I went to when I moved to Portland four years ago and I'm looking forward to getting back after taking last summer off to be a dad. This year's undercard is particularly Rawkblog-y, so here's a quick preview on a few can't-miss bands and artists.

Jay Som

One of 2017's indie breakthroughs, thanks to Everybody Works—a set of breathy bedroom-pop sad-bastard jams evoking Elliott Smith and most of the good ideas of 1999.

Friday, 4:50 p.m., Treeline Stage
Saturday, 12 p.m., Galaxy Barn

Pinegrove

What Pinegrove presupposes is: what if a fresh-faced emo band made Wilco's Being There? There are few young rock bands this emotionally compelling right now. See them twice.

Saturday, 9:20 p.m., Woods Stage
Sunday, 7:10 p.m., Mt. Hood Stage

Courtney Marie Andrews

Andrews' Honest Life is a heartstring-tugging country album; Andrews herself has been apparently endorsed by Ryan Adams, who's in a position to know.

Friday, 7:40 p.m., Lucky Barn
Saturday, 11:20 a.m., Woods Stage

The Last Artful, Dodgr

Perhaps the most creative and charismatic MC in Portland right now will bring some welcome hip-hop energy to the festival. I profiled Dodgr and crucial label Eyrst Records in January.

Friday, 11:40 p.m., Starlight Stage
Saturday, 3:20 p.m., Galaxy Barn

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

The soul man's Changes was one of my favorite albums of 2016, a collection of heart, grit, and sweetness anchored by a dramatic reimagining of Black Sabbath's "Changes."

Thursday, 8:50 p.m., Mt. Hood Stage
Friday, 11 p.m., Woods Stage

Go

Pickathon schedule
Pickathon tickets

Full disclosure: I am on the volunteer photography crew for Pickathon this year and have been provided passes. I wrote this preview for fun.