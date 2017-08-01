Pickathon 2017 Preview
Happy Valley, Oregon's Pickathon festival returns for 3.5 days of music discovery on Pendarvis Farm this weekend. It was the first concert I went to when I moved to Portland four years ago and I'm looking forward to getting back after taking last summer off to be a dad. This year's undercard is particularly Rawkblog-y, so here's a quick preview on a few can't-miss bands and artists.
Jay Som
One of 2017's indie breakthroughs, thanks to Everybody Works—a set of breathy bedroom-pop sad-bastard jams evoking Elliott Smith and most of the good ideas of 1999.
Friday, 4:50 p.m., Treeline Stage
Saturday, 12 p.m., Galaxy Barn
Pinegrove
What Pinegrove presupposes is: what if a fresh-faced emo band made Wilco's Being There? There are few young rock bands this emotionally compelling right now. See them twice.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., Woods Stage
Sunday, 7:10 p.m., Mt. Hood Stage
Courtney Marie Andrews
Andrews' Honest Life is a heartstring-tugging country album; Andrews herself has been apparently endorsed by Ryan Adams, who's in a position to know.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., Lucky Barn
Saturday, 11:20 a.m., Woods Stage
The Last Artful, Dodgr
Perhaps the most creative and charismatic MC in Portland right now will bring some welcome hip-hop energy to the festival. I profiled Dodgr and crucial label Eyrst Records in January.
Friday, 11:40 p.m., Starlight Stage
Saturday, 3:20 p.m., Galaxy Barn
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
The soul man's Changes was one of my favorite albums of 2016, a collection of heart, grit, and sweetness anchored by a dramatic reimagining of Black Sabbath's "Changes."
Thursday, 8:50 p.m., Mt. Hood Stage
Friday, 11 p.m., Woods Stage
Go
Pickathon schedule
Pickathon tickets
Full disclosure: I am on the volunteer photography crew for Pickathon this year and have been provided passes. I wrote this preview for fun.