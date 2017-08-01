Pickathon 2017 Preview

Jay Som (Cara Robbins)

Happy Valley, Oregon's Pickathon festival returns for 3.5 days of music discovery on Pendarvis Farm this weekend. It was the first concert I went to when I moved to Portland four years ago and I'm looking forward to getting back after taking last summer off to be a dad. This year's undercard is particularly Rawkblog-y, so here's a quick preview on a few can't-miss bands and artists.

Jay Som

One of 2017's indie breakthroughs, thanks to Everybody Works—a set of breathy bedroom-pop sad-bastard jams evoking Elliott Smith and most of the good ideas of 1999.



Friday, 4:50 p.m., Treeline Stage

Saturday, 12 p.m., Galaxy Barn

Pinegrove

What Pinegrove presupposes is: what if a fresh-faced emo band made Wilco's Being There? There are few young rock bands this emotionally compelling right now. See them twice.

Saturday, 9:20 p.m., Woods Stage

Sunday, 7:10 p.m., Mt. Hood Stage

Courtney Marie Andrews

Andrews' Honest Life is a heartstring-tugging country album; Andrews herself has been apparently endorsed by Ryan Adams, who's in a position to know.

Friday, 7:40 p.m., Lucky Barn

Saturday, 11:20 a.m., Woods Stage

The Last Artful, Dodgr

Perhaps the most creative and charismatic MC in Portland right now will bring some welcome hip-hop energy to the festival. I profiled Dodgr and crucial label Eyrst Records in January.

Friday, 11:40 p.m., Starlight Stage

Saturday, 3:20 p.m., Galaxy Barn

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

The soul man's Changes was one of my favorite albums of 2016, a collection of heart, grit, and sweetness anchored by a dramatic reimagining of Black Sabbath's "Changes."



Thursday, 8:50 p.m., Mt. Hood Stage

Friday, 11 p.m., Woods Stage

Go

Pickathon schedule

Pickathon tickets

Full disclosure: I am on the volunteer photography crew for Pickathon this year and have been provided passes. I wrote this preview for fun.