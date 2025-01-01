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Pickathon 2017 Preview
Five band recommendations for the Pickathon weekend, from Jay Som to Charles Bradley.
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Writing app first impressions: Ulysses and Bear
Looking at Ulysses and Bear, two powerful apps for note-taking and longer writing projects.
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Episode 77: Pretty Little Liars S07E20, "Til DeAth Do Us PArt"
The "Pretty Little Liars" series finale delivers the answers we've been waiting for. Was it worth it?
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Episode 76: Pretty Little Liars S07E19, 'Farewell, My Lovely'
Pretty Little Liars races to the series finish. Dave and Dom break it all down, until they run out of drinks.
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Episode 75: Pretty Little Liars S07E18, 'Choose or Lose'
A wedding, a twin theory, an ultimatum, and a sexy montage, all in this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast.
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Episode 74: Pretty Little Liars S07E17, 'Driving Miss Crazy'
The Mona we love is back, more Hastings mess and Mary Drake returns.
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Episode 73: Pretty Little Liars S07E16, 'The Glove That Rocks the Cradle'
Does Spencer have an evil twin, or is blackmailing the cops actually a good idea?
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Episode 72: Pretty Little Liars S07E15, 'In the Eye Abides the Heart'
Breaking down Troian Bellisario's Pretty Little Liars directing debut, A.D.'s new face, and more in the Pretty Little Grown Men podcast.
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Episode 71: PLL Off Week - Infuriating PLL Things, What We're Writing
Dave and Dom talk about BuzzFeed's very correct 27 Fucking Infuriating Things that happened on the show, plus what we've been out doing and writing lately.
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Episode 70: Pretty Little Liars S07E14, 'Power Play'
The truth about Charlotte and Mrs. DiLaurentis, the A.D. team tempts Aria, and a huge Emison revelation.
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Episode 69: Pretty Little Liars S07E13, 'Hold Your Piece'
Dave and Dom take stock of a heavy episode, Aria's detective work and the show's turn toward darker drama.
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Episode 68: Pretty Little Liars S07E12, 'These Boots Were Made for Stalking'
We liked this episode! David and Dom discuss the return of Jenna, Emily's new teenage rival, Spencer's feelings and much more.