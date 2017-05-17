Episode 71: PLL Off Week - Infuriating PLL Things, What We're Writing

Pretty Little Liars is on hiatus this week, so we talked about BuzzFeed's very correct list of 27 Fucking Infuriating Things that happened on the show, what we've been out doing and writing in real life and a bit about 2017's best music.

We also made a guest appearance on fellow PLL-cast Cabernet and A. Episode 128, we're about an hour in. They're great: add 'em to your podcast queue.

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