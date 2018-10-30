I'm speaking at WordCamp Portland and WordCamp Seattle 2018

Hello, dear readers. In my no-longer-new career as a professional enormous nerd, I'm going to be giving my talk How to Clean Up the WordPress Database at WordCamp Portland and WordCamp Seattle in November. I'll be talking about why the database is a drag on your site, preventative care so you don't actually have to clean it, and finally how to do it with plugins and code examples.

Here are the details:

WordCamp Portland

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 — Columbia Lightning Talks, 1:30 p.m.

WordCamp Portland schedule + Buy WordCamp Portland tickets

WordCamp Seattle

Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 — 1 p.m.

WordCamp Seattle schedule + Buy WordCamp Seattle tickets

Hope to see you there. My talk about how Snail Mail made the album of the year isn't on the schedule for some reason but I'll give it if you ask.