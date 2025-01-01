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Episode 56: Pretty Little Liars, S06E17
A grown-up wedding, Melissa red flags and a nasty but incompetent driver in "We All Have Baggage."
Archives: February, 2016
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Episode 55: 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 6, Episode 16
Deeper into Radley, Mona's gambit, Aria's lies uncovered and much more.
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Episode 54: Pretty Little Liars, S06E15, 'Do Not Disturb'
Sara Harvey's wild secrets, Spaleb heats up and Emily's entrapped.
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Episode 53: Pretty Little Liars S06E14, 'New Guys, New Lies'
Our villain's new costume and Spencer and Caleb get serious.