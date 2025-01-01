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Episode 54: Pretty Little Liars, S06E15, 'Do Not Disturb'
Sara Harvey's wild secrets, Spaleb heats up and Emily's entrapped.
Archives: 2016
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Episode 53: Pretty Little Liars S06E14, 'New Guys, New Lies'
Our villain's new costume and Spencer and Caleb get serious.
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Episode 52: 'Pretty Little Liars' S06E13, the Spaleb has landed
A new A, a new ship, an angry Ezra.
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Episode 51: 'Pretty Little Liars' S6E12, 'Charlotte's Web'
We definitely ship Spaleb.
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Episode 50: 'Pretty Little Liars' leaps 5 years in S6E11
The Liars move 5 years forward to find Charlotte on the verge of freedom.
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Episode 49: 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' 'The Hateful Eight'
Deconstructing the geek triumph and Tarantino's eighth bloody opus.