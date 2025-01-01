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Episode 22: Pretty Little Liars S05E17, 'Bin of Sin'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, Dave and Dom discuss Ezra's mature move, Toby's secret plans and the Liars' total panic.
Archives: David Greenwald
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Best Music Writing 2014
16 (or so) of the most interesting, well-penned pieces of the year.
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Episode 21: Pretty Little Liars S05E16, 'Over a Barrel'
On this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast: Mona's barrel problem, Caleb's paranoia and proof that Jason's probably evil.
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Episode 20: Pretty Little Liars S05E15, 'Fresh Meat'
In the latest Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, David and Dom discuss Mrs. Marin's dangerous liaisons, Alison's alibi and a bloody discovery.
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I Never Learned To Drive Vol. III
The third volume of my surreal pop series, with Foxes in Fiction, Bear in Heaven, Mr Twin Sister, David Bowie and more.
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Episode 19: Pretty Little Liars S05E14: 'Through a Glass, Darkly'
In this week's Pretty Little Grown Men podcast, Dave and Dom discuss the climactic Season 5B premiere.
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Jens Lekman delivers 'Postcard #1,' the first of a year's worth
Lekman will chronicle his 2015 feelings in a 52-week series on the way to his next album.
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Happy New Year
I'm happy to be in 2015 and I'm glad you're here with me.
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Episode 18: 'Pretty Little Liars' 2014 Christmas Special
David and Dom discuss the 2014 "Pretty Little Liars" Christmas special and search for answers in Ali's dark dreams
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Bands: How To Do Press Photos For Blogs And Beyond
A guide for bands, labels and publicists on what writers actually need.
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Hannah Lou Clark - 'Kids In Heat'
Crackling new rock from the UK singer.
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Episode 17: Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar'
David and Dom discuss "Interstellar," director Christopher Nolan's frustrating sci-fi odyssey.