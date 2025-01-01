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Episode 64: Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Episode 1
Honestly? We hated it.
Archives: Pretty Little Grown Men
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Episode 63: Game of Thrones Season 6, so far
From Hodor's (spoiler!) to the show's suddenly predictable endgame. Dave loves it. Dom doesn't.
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Episode 62: Captain America: Civil War, Radiohead, YACHT and ethics
Marvel's latest blockbuster, along with a little "A Moon Shaped Pool" talk.
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Episode 61: 'Anomalisa,' George R.R. Martin
Debating Charlie Kaufman's "Anomalisa" and the return of "Game of Thrones."
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Episode 60: 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and Marvel v DC
Dissecting every detail of DC's part-good, part-Hindenburg disaster superhero epic.
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Episode 59: Pretty Little Liars S06E20, Season Finale
Our podcast on the mostly surprising finale—except for the shipping. Sigh.
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Episode 58: Pretty Little Liars S06E19, 'Did You Miss Me?'
Sara Harvey meets her match and Alison sees... a ghost?!
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Episode 57: Pretty Little Liars S0618, 'Burn This'
A moving Spencer flashback, bridezilla Hanna and a mysterious garage.
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Episode 56: Pretty Little Liars, S06E17
A grown-up wedding, Melissa red flags and a nasty but incompetent driver in "We All Have Baggage."
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Episode 55: 'Pretty Little Liars' Season 6, Episode 16
Deeper into Radley, Mona's gambit, Aria's lies uncovered and much more.
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Episode 54: Pretty Little Liars, S06E15, 'Do Not Disturb'
Sara Harvey's wild secrets, Spaleb heats up and Emily's entrapped.
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Episode 53: Pretty Little Liars S06E14, 'New Guys, New Lies'
Our villain's new costume and Spencer and Caleb get serious.