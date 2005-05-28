I saw Christopher O'Riley last night at Royce Hall. He was phenomenal. The crowd wouldn't let him leave - he played three one-song encores. It was his first full-on recital devoted to Elliott Smith, so that was fun to see - the crowd was mostly there for the Radiohead stuff but there were plenty of Elliott fans. The highlight was an amazing version of "Cupid's Trick" that used the 2000 tour live intro. Guy's done his homework. If you want to do yours, you can read my profile of him here, along with an article about covers and tribute bands.

Download O'Riley's great version of Elliott's "Roman Candle." There's more shwag on his site.