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How I tracked WordPress spam links to their plugin malware
Tracking down a spam function in a rogue version of the Logos Showcase plugin.
Archives: Uncategorized
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This is what a correction looks like
Collected thoughts on censorship, political correctness, Amy Schumer and social justice warfare.
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Why Beyonce's burger video just destroyed veganism
No one can ever be vegan again after the "Feeling Myself" video.
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Brunch: Not For Jerks
Understanding the aspirational glory of brunch, the after-after-party of a generation.