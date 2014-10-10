Brunch: Not For Jerks
In retaliation to the New York Times' unprovoked assault:
Are you ready for some real talk about brunch?
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
Brunch is the after-after party for last night's clubbing or the pre-party for tonight's. Clubbers are attractive and wealthy and obnoxious.
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
Brunchers line up for hot brunch restaurants the same way they do to get into VIP.
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
HOWEVER, brunch is also a magical social ritual -- the freedom of the weekend, the chance to relax, see friends, treat yourself
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
Final-er thought: brunch *is* conspicuous consumption at its most aspirational, celebratory apex. It is Kanye buying a chain, but for toast.
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
So, dummy, just like you go to your neighborhood bar for a low-key drink with friends, brunch accordingly
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
Final thought: brunch is delicious.
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
Going to walk across the street now and order a pancake with goat cheese in it
— Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014
Organized for clarity.