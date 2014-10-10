Brunch: Not For Jerks

In retaliation to the New York Times' unprovoked assault:

Are you ready for some real talk about brunch? — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

Brunch is the after-after party for last night's clubbing or the pre-party for tonight's. Clubbers are attractive and wealthy and obnoxious. — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

Brunchers line up for hot brunch restaurants the same way they do to get into VIP. — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

HOWEVER, brunch is also a magical social ritual -- the freedom of the weekend, the chance to relax, see friends, treat yourself — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

Final-er thought: brunch *is* conspicuous consumption at its most aspirational, celebratory apex. It is Kanye buying a chain, but for toast. — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

So, dummy, just like you go to your neighborhood bar for a low-key drink with friends, brunch accordingly — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

Final thought: brunch is delicious. — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

Going to walk across the street now and order a pancake with goat cheese in it — Dave Spoowkblog (@davidegreenwald) October 10, 2014

Organized for clarity.