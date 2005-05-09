Critical Backlash #4: Pitchfork's Return To Greatness

http://www.pitchforkmedia.com/record-reviews/w/weezer/make-believe.shtml

This is, without a doubt, a classic Pitchfork review, the kind that drew me to the site (and ridiculously obscure indie rock) in the first place. I just laughed and laughed. I'm not even depressed about the album sucking anymore. I'm not even going to listen to it. Talk about catharsis.

I listened to one metric ton of new singles/compilation tracks last night, and out of all of them, I'll be picking up records by these fine artists: Liam Singer, AK-Momo, Akron/Family, and Emiliana Torrini. You hear it first.

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Critical Backlash is a column where I complain about things.