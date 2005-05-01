The Rob Gordon Shuffle: 4/25-5/1

It makes me very happy that Rollie over at Razorblade Runner likes "The O.C." enough to post about it in his blog. It's on one of its LIFE DESTROYING/RELATIONSHIP MADNESS kicks, which is probably segueing into the end of the season. Boo. At least Ryan and Marissa are shagging.

I finally reviewed an album worthy of showing up on Metacritic. Way to pick the blurb, though.

I'm seriously *this* close to wrapping up my Spider-Man collections. I bought a ton of back issues today. Oh, music. I don't post these mp3s for my health, fellas...

1. Aimee Mann - "Goodbye Caroline"

Ms. Mann is back. She's playing at Amoeba on the 3rd, but of course I have class I can't miss. Pick up the record, it's really nice. I didn't like Lost In Space so much, but the new one (The Forgotten Arm) is more fun.

2. Metric - "Combat Baby"

OK, so I'm late to the party. This record takes everything I liked about Letters To Cleo and does it without boring me. Pseudo-electronics and Emily Haines doesn't hurt, either. I like this a lot more than Stars, who seem to get all the press. And yet, having seen them both with Broken Social Scene, I like Amy Milan just a wee bit more. They should trade bands. Or do Softies covers with Feist.

3. Dudley Corporation - "What A Human Does"

To steal a fellow writer's phrase, this band is the hot shit. They do the chamber folk thing and the Sea And Cake thing and the Jeff Buckley thing.

***

The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs and albums without any particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.