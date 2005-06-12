Help The Rawking Refuses To Stop! fight corruption

I've been waging a very awkward war against my computer's corrupted mp3s. Vaunted mp3-wav converters can't fix Miles Davis' "The Pan Piper," so for now, my solution has been to just rip or re-download. Have a better solution?

Largehearted Boy linked an interesting discussion on mp3 archiving - I've been using DVD-Rs and an extra external hard drive, myself. But if you're like me and mp3s comprise the bulk of your collection, you may want to read it here.