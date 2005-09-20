I still like Zach Braff.



This movie would have been a lot better if he'd used Chad VanGaalen instead of The Shins, and by instead of The Shins, I mean he should have just used Infiniheart as the soundtrack. That shit will change your life fer sher.

Anyway, I'm going on the Daily Bruin editor retreat tomorrow morning and then moving back to school, so The Rawking Is Taking A Week Off!

See you all bright and early on Monday afternoon.

In tribute to this incredible record, I recorded a little 1920s jazz pastiche of my own this morning. (note: MP3 is down.)

P.S. I'm looking for some serious recording gear - mics and a laptop interface. If you can help (with gear, or advice), let me know.