Post-punk bands with an EP, pt. 1 of 2

The next big thing, perhaps, is Division Day. They're mixing their new full-length, Beartrap Island, over at Tiny Telephone

Check out: "Bad Black Moon" and "There's No Telling" from their last EP, The Mean Way In. They sound a little like Interpol, "NYC" style with less monotonous vocals.

In sort of the same boat are I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness, but that can wait till tomorrow.

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New reviews on Cokemachineglow:

Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Painted From Memory

Chad VanGaalen - Infiniheart

Enjoy.