Post-punk bands with an EP, pt. 1 of 2
The next big thing, perhaps, is Division Day. They're mixing their new full-length, Beartrap Island, over at Tiny Telephone
Check out: "Bad Black Moon" and "There's No Telling" from their last EP, The Mean Way In. They sound a little like Interpol, "NYC" style with less monotonous vocals.
In sort of the same boat are I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness, but that can wait till tomorrow.
---
New reviews on Cokemachineglow:
Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach - Painted From Memory
Chad VanGaalen - Infiniheart
Enjoy.