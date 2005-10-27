Enter Sandman



Ok, I fucking hate Metallica.

This, on the other hand, is probably the best comicbook I've ever read. Neil Gaiman's Sandman is absolutely brilliant - weaving in mythology and religion and sex and drugs into an utterly compelling narrative that SOMEHOW ties everything together over dozens of issues, and I'm only about 2/3 done with it. I dropped $55 on a portion of the series today, but you can get them for $14 a piece on Amazon. I suggest you do so. (On the subject of comics, one of my best friends is working at the store back home. It looks like he's also turned to Jesus.)

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Since this is a music blog, you should know that the Daily Bruin will probably be reviewing a Blink-182 greatest hits album in the near future. I'm not exactly sure how that happened, but long story short, I've been listening to The Promise Ring a lot lately. As embarassed as you may be to do the same, it can't hurt. Especially if you like Death Cab but wish they were, you know, awesome. Here's my favorite song from their early, totally cute pop-punk period.

"Jersey Shore": mp3 (link removed)

And one from Wood/Water, if you're into that kind of thing. (I am.)

"Get On The Floor": mp3 (link removed)

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Apparently there's a growing network of Mom-bloggers. This is their happening and it freaks me out.