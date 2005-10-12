Nine Horses

Like The Tindersticks, Mark Eitzel's solo work, The Midnight Choir, and weird, late-night jazz? Then you'll fucking love this album. It comes out on Oct. 17, and you can buy it here. The website also has samples from the album, Snow Borne Sorrow.

OK, songs.

Wonderful World: mp3

Darkest Bird: mp3 (ysi) (link removed)

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Speaking of jazz, Charles Mingus' The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady is unbelievable. I've been listening to it, and you can tell how many times on my new Audioscrobbler profile.