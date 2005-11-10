Baby you're in luck



Photo by Cindy Koh, courtesy of the Daily Bruin.

Broken Social Scene were pretty good last night. You can read a full review of the show here, but essentially:

1. Feist is totally amazing

2. The new chick is not

3. YFIIP songs > BSS songs

4. Feist made the band about 10x better.

May as well use this as an excuse to post live BSS trax, yeah?

"Jimmy And The Photocall" (8.07.04, Stockholm): mp3 (link removed)

"Shorelines (7/4)" (8.07.04): mp3 (link removed)

The full show shouldn't be that hard to find online.

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More importantly, three new Elliott Smith studio tracks leaked. Our friend Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands has them.

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DC Comic's Infinity Crisis is progressing pretty interestingly, so far. I recommend it.