Baby you're in luck
Photo by Cindy Koh, courtesy of the Daily Bruin.
Broken Social Scene were pretty good last night. You can read a full review of the show here, but essentially:
1. Feist is totally amazing
2. The new chick is not
3. YFIIP songs > BSS songs
4. Feist made the band about 10x better.
May as well use this as an excuse to post live BSS trax, yeah?
"Jimmy And The Photocall" (8.07.04, Stockholm): mp3 (link removed)
"Shorelines (7/4)" (8.07.04): mp3 (link removed)
The full show shouldn't be that hard to find online.
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More importantly, three new Elliott Smith studio tracks leaked. Our friend Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands has them.
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DC Comic's Infinity Crisis is progressing pretty interestingly, so far. I recommend it.