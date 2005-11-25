Happy Thanksgiving

Apparently, Thanksgiving means bloggers are posting their year-end top 25s. Which means dozens of free mp3s for you. A couple lists with lots of trax: My Old Kentucky Blog and Gorilla Vs. Bear. Gvs.B's list has exactly 4 albums in his top 25 that will make my top 10. Not bad.

This band is the hot new garage-rock shit. They are poppy and have a chick singer. I like it ok.

Love Is All - "Talk Talk Talk": mp3 (link removed)

Coming up next: Semi-unreleased, mind-boggling Akron/Family songs. HOTT. And the new Panda Bear single I just posted is nuts, so get on that.