She's a MAN, baby!

I missed out on the last one, but on their upcoming release Six Demon Bag (February, Ace Fu Records), Man Man is on a shit-hot Tom Waits kick. Except "Young Einstein On The Beach," which sounds like that awful Animal Collective song with all the screaming. "Black Mission Goggles" steals the melody from "Come Together" in a really hilarious way. "But Dave, who the fuck is Tom Waits?" "SRSLY?!?!" Think the carnival vibe from the first track on CYHSY, only not done as a joke. Anyway, it's good. Songs, yeah?

Man Man - "Engrish Bwudd": mp3 (link removed)

Man Man - "Skin Tension": mp3 (link removed)