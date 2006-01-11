Bizarro World



And here you thought this was a comic book post.



The Flaming Lips - "The W.A.N.D.": mp3 (link removed)

Dudes have made a triumphant return to turning headphones into shimmering palaces of love. Let's hope the rest of the album remembers to bring the songs. The album, At War With The Mystics, is due in February.

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy - "Puff The Magic Dragon": mp3 (link removed)

This would be pretty self-explanatory if it didn't sound like the Casiotone for the Painfully Will Oldham remix. It's awesome, and pretty silly.