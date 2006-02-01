Elliott Smith Lives: The Definitive Guide

So if you've been following along, I've been posting/linking my favorite Elliott shows, going in chronological order. Smith may not have the bootleg-following allure that the Grateful Dead do, but even beyond the quality of so many of his live performances, they're a source of insight into his songwriting process, his unreleased material, his influences, and even the rare window into the personality of the man himself.

This page will compile what I consider the definitive Elliott Smith shows, along with the posts I made about them. Some of the shows are available for http download at Archive.org and Trash Treasury, and hopefully the ones that are not will be up soon. Otherwise, they're all in circulation, so keep looking!

If you're only going to get one, please, please do yourself a favor and get 6.02.98. Without further ado...

Elliott Smith - 9.17.94 Umbra Penumbra - Portland, OR

Download / Read post

Elliott Smith - 11.14.97 La Luna - Portland, OR

Download (currently unavailable) / Read post

Elliott Smith - 4.17.98 The Black Cat - Washington, D.C.

Download / Read post

Elliott Smith - 6.02.98 Studion - Stockholm, Sweden

Download / Read post

Elliott Smith - 10.02.00 The Southgate House - Newport, KY (full band!)

Download (currently unavailable) / Read post

Elliott Smith - 3.05.03 The Steamboat - Austin, TX

Download / Read post

Other recommendations:



Elliott Smith - 10.14.99 The Satyricon - Portland, OR

Elliott Smith - 2.06.01 Silverlake Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

(downloads currently unavailable)

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Never downloaded a live show or a show in lossless audio before? Check out the Archive.org FAQ.

Further Elliott Smith resources:

Sweetadeline.net

A fan site named the official site by Elliott himself. Webmaster Charlie Ramirez is the sweetest guy in the world, and this site has just about everything you need.

Elliott Smith B-Sides

Somesongs.net (bit torrent downloads)

Trash Treasury

Great downloading resources for live and unreleased material.