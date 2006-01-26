The Country Singer, Not The Song

I'm seeing Calexico tonight and have a paper due, so we'll take a day off from Elliott.

The cheeseball intro got cut, but I reviewed Jenny Lewis today for CMG. It's good, as you the enterprising blog reader already know. I like that she doesn't try to be anything she's not or pull some weirdo experimental shit - it's just a nice listen. Unlike that Elected record, which I got through about 2 minutes of before calling it a night.

Jenny Lewis - "Big Guns": mp3

Jenny Lewis - "Born Secular": mp3

Download/buy the whole thing from Team Love.

She would've gotten a much lower score had I had the chance to listen to this song first, though. Good God. Between this and Destroyer (and Magic Numbers, but y'know), the New Pornographers are kind of moot.

Neko Case - "Star Witness": mp3

(from the upcoming Fox Confessor Brings The Flood)

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How weird was LOST last night? I can already see Locke joining the Others and turning into an evil mastermind after a failed attempt to hook up with Claire.