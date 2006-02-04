The Exclusive Refuses To Stop!

Danielson - Ships drops in May. You can hear (parts of) it now.

This is the latest from Daniel Smith, he of the Danielson Famile and Sufjan Stevens' Seven Swans fame. It's folk in the collaborative, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink vein of Stevens himself, but much sillier and improvisatory.

Danielson - "Ship The Majestic Suffix": mp3 (link removed)

Danielson - "Five Stars and Two Thumbs Up" (best song title ever): mp3 (link removed)

Hear (and buy) more at Secretly Canadian, as well as another Ships track at his MySpace.

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And if you haven't already seen this: Brokeback To The Future is probably the funniest thing ever.