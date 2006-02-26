The RUUUUUUDE Gordon Shuffle



Just when you thought Ted Leo couldn't get any more awesome.

There's a doctor in the house. Elvis Costello-influenced punk rockers Ted Leo + The Pharmacists are now on Touch and Go Records (home of Dirty Three and CocoRosie) and have released a couple demos of new songs on their website. New record soon, Ted?

Ted Leo RX/Pharmacists - "Army Bound": mp3

Ted Leo RX/Pharmacists - "Some Beginner's Mind": mp3

Dude is going on tour and will be handing out prescriptions for too much rawk at SXSW and Coachella.

P.S. guys, who said Shake The Sheets was a letdown? I put it on the other day and it sounds like four stars to me.

Ted Leo RX/Pharmacists - "Me and Mia": mp3 (link removed)

and as long as we're exploring the Ted discog, which can be purchased from Lookout! Records,

Ted Leo RX/Pharmacists - "Where Have All The Rude Boys Gone?": mp3 (link removed)

(from 2003's Hearts of Oak)

Ted Leo RX/Pharmacists - "Biomusicology": mp3 (link removed)

(from 2001's The Tyranny of Distance)