Broseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat



Photo by Andrew Kendall



The best band in the world is in the studio working on a new album. Singer/songwriter/all-around genius Thom Yorke of Radiohead found time last year to perform a solo acoustic show at the Trade Justice Vigil in Westminister, supporting activists fighting poverty and unfair trade. (Chris Martin must have been busy having an anxiety attack.)

Yorke only performed a few songs, but several were new or as yet, unreleased, so it's a concert of particular interest to fans (which should be all of you) - and potentially, a preview of the new untitled, unfinished record. Although, Radiohead has certainly misled us in the past: a pre-Hail To The Thief webcast had Yorke playing three new songs, but only one of them made the record. Here are two samples, followed by the show in its entirety.

Thom Yorke - "Last Flowers" (live 4.15.05): mp3 (link removed)

Thom Yorke - "Big Ideas" (live 4.15.05): mp3 (link removed)

Thom Yorke - 4.15.05 Methodist Central Church: Download (link removed)

The band is writing/photographing about their sessions on their blog, Dead Air Space. You can attempt to make your way through their typically bizarre Web site or, y'know, buy some merch.