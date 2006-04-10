Ambient Series: Mountains

Mountains aren't quite ambient. They remind me of a more minimalist Fennesz, but that's probably because I don't have enough reference points. What's interesting about these guys is that they incorporate guitar parts on some of the songs, like actual compositions as opposed to the noodling on the Chihei Hatakeyama record. My favorite is when they use the sound of rushing water as a main instrument.

Sewn is one of my favorite albums of the year so far (should've been in the January Record Rawk) so check it out and support them if you can, I believe they're selling it on their own imprint.

Mountains - "Sewn 2": mp3 (link removed)

Mountains - "Bay": mp3

(link removed)

Buy from Other Music / Read more at their label, Apestaartje

The Ambient Series showcases the best in electronic, downbeat, drone, folk and other instrumental genres. Previously: Beethoven / Chihei Hatakeyama

Tags: Mountains, Sewn, Ambient