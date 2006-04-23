As IF you needed another Feist post

Everyone's favorite Canadian songstress has a new album of sorts due this Tuesday, entitled Open Season. Which reminds me that I never got around to that British Sea Power album. Feist's disc is an odds-and-ends collection, with lots of remixes and alternate versions of stuff from the masterful Let It Die, so not a lot of "new" material. However, most of this stuff is totally different and as essential as the originals and the live cuts (except for the fucking Postal Service remix of "Mushaboom"), but you don't have to take my word for it.

Feist - "Snow Lion" (with Readymade FC): mp3 (link removed)

Feist - "Inside+Out" (Apostle of Hustle UnMix): mp3 (link removed)

Download way more at AllThingsFeist / Buy from Arts & Crafts

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Also, I saw American Dreamz tonight and it was funny as hell. Excellent satire, from Willem Dafoe playing a Dick Cheney analogue to Hugh Grant in the Ryan Seacrest role.

If anyone was wondering, the new Jewel album kind of sucks. 2/5. This is coming from a Jewel fan.

Tags: Feist, Open Season, Remix