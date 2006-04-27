Coachella Preview, Day 2

OK, first: I am guest-DJing tonight on UCLARadio.com at 10 p.m. Pacific time and spinning my top 10 songs of the year so far, so check it out.

If there were no crowds, this would be my schedule for Day 2 of Coachella with some minor overlap:

The Octopus Project

The Dears (or Murs, it'll be a gametime decision)

James Blunt (just for lolz)

The Magic Numbers (while wishing I was at Ted Leo)

Metric

Wolf Parade

Gnarls Barkley

Sleater-Kinney

Seu Jorge

Mogwai

Massive Attack

Dungen

Art Brut

Considering that this is about as plausible as the premise of tonight's The O.C., here are the bands I'll be at no matter what:

The Dears - "No Cities Left": mp3 (link removed) (song is a dead ringer for "Paranoid Android")

The Magic Numbers - "Love Me Like You": mp3 (link removed)

Wolf Parade - "I'll Believe In Anything": mp3 (link removed)

Sleater-Kinney - "Entertain": mp3 (link removed)

Art Brut - "Emily Kane": mp3 (link removed)

And probably Mogwai, Seu Jorge and part of Metric. I'm skipping all the headliners this year. Besides, imagine how many Pitchfork writers will be at Art Brut! Makes me wish CMG had t-shirts.

Also, I'm skipping TV On The Radio and My Morning Jacket to try and get backstage with Kanye on Saturday. This is probably a terrible idea.

Tags: Coachella, Magic Numbers, Wolf Parade, The Dears, Sleater-Kinney, Art Brut