I saw Walk The Line

It kind of sucked. Great acting and musical performances, but where was the plot? Where was the explanation of Johnny becoming the Man in Black? Didn't he have more trouble becoming successful? Reese Witherspoon was great, though.

I dunno guys, I liked Ray better. And not because I like Ray Charles better than Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash - "I'm A Pilgrim": mp3 (link removed)

Johnny Cash - "I'm Bound for the Promised Land": mp3 (link removed)

The real-life Cash did record that gospel album after all. You can buy My Mother's Hymn Book from Amazon.

Tags: Johnny Cash, Walk The Line, Gospel