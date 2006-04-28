Nice Dream

In the spirit of staying under the covers, here's one of the most bizarre song renditions I've ever heard. Astrud Gilberto, original singer of "Girl from Ipanema," has several solo albums (all quite good); on 1967's Beach Samba, she covered The Lovin' Spoonful's "You Didn't Have To Be So Nice," which would be great except for the fact that the song is a duet --- with her very young child. It's unbelievably cute, of course, but so much for taking the song seriously.

Astrud Gilberto - "You Didn't Have To Be So Nice": mp3 (link removed)

The Lovin' Spoonful - "You Didn't Have To Be So Nice": mp3 (link removed)

Dunno if you guys have listened to Neil yet, but the first track kills. Excellent brand-new blog Tall Buildings Shake (named after a line from everyone's favorite Wilco song, of course) has a host of Neil Young covers by the likes of Built To Spill and The Shins, so check them out here.

Tags: Lovin' Spoonful, Astrud Gilberto, Covers