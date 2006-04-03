Spring Break's Over (Merry Xmas)



Chad Vangaalen loves the kids

So I, uh, wrote the entire Cokemachineglow update this week. I think I deserve a little time off.

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If you haven't been over to Rollie's in a while, his SXSW posts are just amazing. Also I'm pretty much insanely jealous of the dude. He's my role model.

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Here's my favorite song about going back to school.

Rod Stewart - "Maggie May": mp3 (link removed)

Buy Every Picture Tells A Story on Amazon / Be one of Rod's 80-something friends on what appears to be his actual personal MySpace

(since when is Rod a Scientologist?)

Tags: Chad VanGaalen, Rod Stewart, Scientology