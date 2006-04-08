The Rob Gordon Shuffle: YouTube Edition

I have a lot of concert videos I've filmed over the last few years. Here are three of them.

Colin Meloy - "The Sporting Life," unplugged at UCLA, January 2005

Jon Brion - "Creep (Tom Waits style)," Amoeba Music Hollywood, 2004

The Shins - "Kissing The Lipless," All Tomorrow's Parties Pacific 2004 (note the girl in the USC sweatshirt on her shiny green cell phone)

Jon Brion - "Creep" (live): mp3 (link removed)

The Decemberists - "The Sporting Life": mp3 (link removed)

The Shins - "Kissing The Lipless": mp3 (link removed)

Tags: Shins, Decemberists, Colin Meloy, Jon Brion, Concert Video