The Rob Gordon Shuffle: YouTube Edition
I have a lot of concert videos I've filmed over the last few years. Here are three of them.
Colin Meloy - "The Sporting Life," unplugged at UCLA, January 2005
Jon Brion - "Creep (Tom Waits style)," Amoeba Music Hollywood, 2004
The Shins - "Kissing The Lipless," All Tomorrow's Parties Pacific 2004 (note the girl in the USC sweatshirt on her shiny green cell phone)
Jon Brion - "Creep" (live): mp3 (link removed)
The Decemberists - "The Sporting Life": mp3 (link removed)
The Shins - "Kissing The Lipless": mp3 (link removed)
Tags: Shins, Decemberists, Colin Meloy, Jon Brion, Concert Video