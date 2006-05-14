Ambient Series: Growing

It's been a good year for ambient. Considering I only started taking the genre seriously in the last few months, we've had great record after great record, and here's the next one: Growing wowed the crowds at Arthurball this winter and has a new album out entitled Color Wheel. What can you expect? Droning, sure, but also moments of unexpected ferocity and agression that wouldn't be out of place on a post-rock disc - or a heavy metal album. "Cumulusness" sounds fittingly like a (digital) cloud rising skyward, but "Green Pasture" offers a searing, earthbound approach.

Growing - "Green Pasture": mp3 (link removed)

Growing - "Cumulusness": mp3 (link removed)

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The Ambient Series showcases the best in electronic, downbeat, drone, folk and other instrumental genres. Previously: Ilyas Ahmed / Mountains / Beethoven / Chihei Hatakeyama

Tags: Growing, Color Wheel, ambient, drone