Awesome + Ridiculous = Yo La Tengo



Photo courtesy of Matthew Salacuse

Well I'll be. Or in this case, I'll beanbag choir. According to the ol' Hype Machine, nobloggy's posted the new Yo La Tengo track. Which means here on The Rawking Refuses To Stop!, you hear it first.

Yo La Tengo - "Beanbag Chair": mp3 (link removed)

The song is a new direction for YLT - if I didn't know better, I'd think it was a Pants Yell! song. Yes, that means Yo La has finally embraced woozy indie-pop. The song speaks for itself, obviously, but I think it's awesome. I Am Not Afraid Of You And I Will Beat Your Ass is due on Matador in September.

In the mean time, though, you can hear fresh YLT in the form of the band's compilation album Yo La Tengo is Murdering the Classics. Culled from the group's long-running cover sessions on WFMU's yearly funding drive, the album features them, well, murdering the classics.

Yo La Tengo - "You May Be Right" (Billy Joel cover): mp3

(link removed)

Buy old records on Matador / Buy Murdering The Classics direct from the band's site

Tags: Yo La Tengo, Beanbag Choir, Murdering The Classics