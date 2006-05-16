Don't Reach Out, Phil

The Mount Eerie Preservation Society has posted a show a friend of mine recorded at UCLA back in 2003. For fans of Phil Elverum/The Microphones/Mount Eerie's work circa The Glow Pt. 2, his live shows are fantastic - great songs, fun crowd interaction and no weirdo experimentation. Unfortunately, the live shows are the only place to hear gems like "As Good As It Got" - however, thanks to bootlegs like this one, the songs haven't been lost. This particular performance was warm, intimate, and overall one of the best shows I've ever attended.

Mount Eerie - "As Good As It Got" (live): mp3 (link removed)

Mount Eerie - "Let's Get Out Of The Romance" (live): mp3 (link removed)

Mount Eerie - "I Felt Your Shape" (live, by my request!): mp3

(link removed)

Download the full concert here, and be sure to check out the rest of The Mount Eerie Preservation Society for more shows and a thriving fan community.

Tags: The Microphones, Mount Eerie, Phil Elverum, Live, Bootleg