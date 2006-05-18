Hot to Trot

If you haven't been to Daytrotter yet, now's the time. The site is music journalism, with a twist: like a radio interview you can download, every band interviewed or featured comes into the Daytrotter studios and records four tracks. So far they've had Sunset Rubdown, Casiotone for the Painfully Alone and Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - among many distinguished others. Head on over, and if you need a reminder that those bands are awesome:

Casiotone for the Painfully Alone - "New Year's Kiss": mp3 (link removed)

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Pangea": mp3 (link removed)

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The Velvet Teen will be calling in to Greg's show on UCLARadio.com tonight at 10:30 p.m. Pacific time to talk about their (really solid) new record, so don't forget to tune in here.

Tags: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin, Casiotone for the Painfully Alone, Daytrotter, mp3