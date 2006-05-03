Is very niiiiiice...

Beirut is a band that seems to have completely blog buzz. I had no idea who they were or what they were about and all of a sudden everybloggy and their mother is posting tracks.

This is probably because Gulag Orkestar (due May 9) is one of the year's most intriguing records. Beirut is what Neutral Milk Hotel would have sounded like if they had more horns and weren't so lo-fi. Perhaps it's no surprise that Jeremy Barnes, a former NMH member, was involved, but it's the Bing Crosby-esque crooning voice of the 19-year-old (!) Zach Condon that carries the project.

Beirut - "Postcards from Italy": mp3 (link removed)

Beirut - "Mount Wroclai (Idle Days)": mp3 (link removed)

Hear more at the official page / Buy from Ba Da Bing! Records

Tags: Beirut, Gulag Orkestar, Blogosphere