It's Still My Birthday

This guy's too. And Reed's.

I'm going to celebrate by posting songs with the word "Birthday" in the title. Although I supposed "Margarita Monday" would have sufficed.

Sufjan Stevens - "Happy Birthday" (no not that happy birthday): mp3 (link removed)

Rose Melberg - "Happy Birthday To Me": mp3 (link removed)

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach - "Tears At The Birthday Party": mp3 (link removed)

Burt and Elvis never fail to destroy me. Much like Dan Bejar will at Spaceland Tuesday night. Also, just because I'm too tired to post individual "buy" links for these records doesn't mean you shouldn't Google them and pick them all up. But that goes without saying.