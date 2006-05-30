The Top 50 Conservative Songs

Obviously the conservatives have never heard of "irony."

The most hilarious inclusions:

1. The Who - "Won't Get Fooled Again"

2. The Beatles - "Taxman"

23. Ben Folds Five - "Brick," which was described as: "Written from the perspective of a man who takes his young girlfriend to an abortion clinic, this song describes the emotional scars of "'reproductive freedom'" Since when do conservatives have emotions?

48. The Offspring - "Why Don't You Get a Job?": "The lyrics aren’t exactly Shakespearean, but they’re refreshingly blunt and they capture a motive force behind welfare reform."



Ben Folds Five - "Brick": mp3 (link removed)

The Beatles - "Taxman": mp3 (link removed)

I dunno, guys, listen to George Harrison and tell me if you think he sounds pro-right wing to me. I might be wrong.

Read the entire National Review list here. What are your favorite conservative rock anthems? (Notice how hip-hop wasn't even allowed on the list...)