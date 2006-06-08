Ambient Series: Eluvium

The best way to describe Eluvium is that he (Matthew Cooper) makes really intense ambient music. That may sound oxymoronic, but with the volume loud enough and the right headphones, there's really no better term. To a degree that no other current ambient artist I've encountered does, Cooper turns sheets of texture into glacial movements that slowly but inexorably reveal songs structures. While he released an incredible full-length last year (Talk Amongst The Trees, which ranked well on my year-end list), he's on tour with a new disc, When I Live By the Garden and the Sea. Usually tour EPs are outtakes and miscallaneous material, and while I don't know the source of these tracks, make no mistake: they're hardcore.

Eluvium - "I Will Not Forget That I Have Forgotten": mp3 (link removed)

(from When I Live By The Garden and the Sea)

Eluvium - "New Animals From The Air": mp3 (link removed)

(from Talk Amongst The Trees - Buy from Temporary Residence Records)

Iamserio.us happens to have a recording of a recent Eluvium show, along with a lot of other excellent bootlegs. Check them out here.

---

The Ambient Series showcases the best in electronic, downbeat, drone, folk and other instrumental genres. Previously: Daedalus / Iylas Ahmed / Mountains / Beethoven / Chihei Hatakeyama

Related Tags: Eluvium, ambient, tour cd, mp3