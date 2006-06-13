Don't Panic

So I have two finals today, starting in, oh, under four hours. I'm terrified and panicking and would really like to get some sleep but it doesn't look like that's going to work out for me.

Songs about freaking out from a record about freaking out made by the Dismemberment Plan (which ...Is Terrified too):

The Dismemberment Plan - "Girl O'Clock": mp3 (link removed)

The Dismemberment Plan - "I Love A Musician": mp3 (link removed)

More like Emergency & English 142A. Argh.

Also: "I'm not that conscious of my writing," says Dan Bejar (Destroyer), who I think is the most brilliant lyricist of the year. Read his interview with P'Fork here.