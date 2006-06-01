I start moving in to my new apartment today. This calls for a celebration.

Billy Joel - "Movin' Out (Anthony's Song)": mp3 (link removed)

So sick of the dorms, guys. You have no idea. And you're probably sick of hearing about Thom Yorke, but isn't it a little counterproductive to report via a major news outlet that the album has leaked? What's going to happen? "Oh, it leaked! Gosh, I guess I should illegally download it! Good thing I read about this before I bought the damn thing!" Albums leak every day, it's not exactly newsworthy.