Someone Still Blogs You, Boris Yeltsin

Are you the type to wait around after shows, especially at tiny venues, hoping to get an autograph or just chat with the band? And you're trying really, really hard not to come off as a lame fanboy? I know the feeling. Which is why it's going to be really surreal tonight when the only band awesome enough to list its phone number on its website sleeps on my floor. Yes, that's Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin, the same bros who landed a track on The O.C. and just got signed to Polyvinyl (so sez The Catbirdseat). Well, I still love these guys, and tonight I get to sleep with 'em.

...Awkward. Go see them at the Troubadour tonight, they're playing with Division Day (who you know are fantastic) and Sound Team, who the rest of the blogosphere has gone apeshit over but I haven't actually heard yet.

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Pangea": mp3 (link removed)

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Oregon Girl": mp3 (link removed)

Also, speaking of my floor: If you are a label or PR person who doesn't have my Wilshire address (for CMG or this or whatever), shoot me and an e-mail and I'll send you the new one. Thanks guys.

Tags: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin, The O.C., Oregon Girl