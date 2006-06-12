The Rob Gordon Finals Week Shuffle

For those of us still in school (a.k.a., me), finals start tomorrow. So today might as well be a weekend, which means we're well overdue for a little Rob.

Dizzie Gillespie and Stan Getz - "It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)": mp3 (link removed)

Stan Getz is one of my favorite jazz musicians because of his tone and expressiveness. I've only really heard him in a bossa nova context though, so listening to him tear it up on Diz and Getz has been a real eye-opener. Guy can play. So can Gillespie, of course, and that's what makes this song swing - bebop style.

Nada Surf - "Always Love": mp3 (link removed)

I put away The Weight Is A Gift too quickly last year. While it's a much less diverse effort than Let Go, the first 2/3 of the album is really excellent. Just drop off everything after "Blankest Year" and you've got a killer guitar-pop EP nearly as good as the Maritime album, except that record has 11 great songs to this one's seven. Can't win 'em all.

Palace Brothers - "I Send My Love To You": mp3 (link removed)

Days In The Wake has long been my favorite piece of the early Will Oldham catalog. The album - where Oldham's performances are as ragged and creaky as the recording sound - is vulnerable and scary and powerful all at once, like all of his best work, whether under the Palace monikers or as Bonnie 'Prince' Billy. This particular song shows off old Will's sweet side.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.



Tags: Nada Surf, Dizzie Gillespie, Stan Getz, Will Oldham, Palace, mp3